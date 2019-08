SDSU Disappointed With Finish But Ready To Build Off Loss At Minnesota

SDSU Reacts To Their 28-21 Loss To The Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — A pair of costly turnovers cost the South Dakota State football perhaps it’s greatest win in program history.

SDSU fell late last night at Minnesota 28-21 in their season opener. Click on the video viewer to hear the team’s reaction.