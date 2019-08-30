Shannon Johnson Makes Cut After Second Round Of Symetra Tour GREATLife Challenge

Sioux Falls Native To Play The Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls native Shannon Johnson thought she could make the cut playing amongst Symetra Tour pros at the GREATLife Challenge on her home course at Willow Run.

And she was right.

With a birdie on her final hole of the second round, Johnson shot a 71 to get to +3 and making the cut into the weekend.

Sophia Popov shot a 68 and holds a one shot lead at -7 heading into tomorrow’s third round.

Click on the video viewer to see her highlights and the rest of the action from round two!