Sioux Falls Man Facing Drug Charges After Climbing Galaxy Gaming

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS S.D.- Sioux Falls police arrested a man after he climbed onto the roof of Galaxy Gaming last night.

Police were called shortly before 9 p.m. when people with Galaxy Gaming noticed the man’s backpack lying in the parking lot with meth in it.

Then they noticed the man, identified as 35-year-old Scott Klein, stranded on the roof. Klein had climbed a ladder, but couldn’t get down because of a foot injury.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue had to be called in to get him down.

Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said, “The fire department was called out and they ended up using, I think a bucket to get him down he had some type of injury to his foot so he wasn’t able to climb down the ladder.”

Klein has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and felony intentional damage to property.