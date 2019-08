Sioux Falls Police Arrest Man on Roof of Galaxy Gaming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police arrested a man Thursday evening after he was spotted on the roof of a Sioux Falls business.

Officers responded to Galaxy Gaming off W. 41st St. sometime around 9:30 p.m. The man could be seen walking around the roof of the business.

Officers arrested him about an hour later.