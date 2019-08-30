Slow Start Stalls Dordt in Home Loss to Keiser

Dordt answered with a drive that got to the Keiser four yard line after a 30 yard completion from Noah Clayberg to Levi Jungling. A lost fumble on the next play ended the drive and Keiser responded with a 95 yard drive that culminated with a nine yard pass for a touchdown with 3:19 left in the quarter.

Keiser added drives of 94 yards and 31 yards to build the lead to 24-0 at halftime.

Dordt’s first score came with 8:23 left in the third quarter when Levi Schoonhoven capped a three play drive that was set up by a Sam Warner fumble recovery at the Keiser 26.

Keiser had an answer with a 12 play, 65 yard drive that ended with an eight yard touchdown pass with 2:51 left in the quarter to establish a 31-8 Keiser lead.

Dordt’s second score came with 14:21 left in the game on a Tyler Reynolds keeper from one yard out for a 31-15 deficit after the point after by Brett Zachman.

Keiser tacked on a field goal to finish their scoring and Dordt had a 14 play, 77 yard drive to end the scoring with 4:17 left in the game on a Charley Young eight yard touchdown run.

THE NUMBERS

Keiser outgained Dordt 472-378

The Defenders had a 281-216 yards rushing edge.

Dordt’s running game was led by Levi Schoonhoven with 23 carries for 95 yards. Tyler Reynolds had 14 carries for 82 yards and Noah Clayberg had eight carries for 47.

Reynolds was 4-8 passing for 67 yards.

Levi Jungling caught three passes for 45 yards and Raphael Carr had a 38 yard reception.

Keiser was led by Asfunso Elam with 23 carries and 81 yards.

Keiser’s Eli Mathews had 10 carries for 73 yards and he completed 20-21 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

Dordt’s Josh Mrazek had 10 solo and five assisted tackles with 2.5 for loss.

Elliott Van Kekerix had five solo and seven assisted tackles and Connor Bosma had nine solo tackles.

NEXT

Dordt will host Waldorf on Saturday, September 7 at 7:00.