Terry Redlin’s Last Painting Displays A Difficult Yet Important Message

WATERTOWN, S.D – Terry Redlin is arguably South Dakota’s most famous artist. His paintings are sold all over the world. But, one of his pieces temporarily on display shares a difficult message.

“The painting progressively was getting worse and worse,” says Terry Redlin’s son Charles Redlin.

You either like a painting or you don’t, and Redlin’s family actually don’t like this painting, but it’s still here, and for an important reason.

Redlin had Alzheimer’s, and it eventually took his life. The artist’s last piece, “Evening On The Ice”, gives an inside look to his mind during the illness.

“He was kind of in this whirlwind of constant work, and the work just we could tell it was chaotic in his mind and we had to break him away from that chaos that was going on, of that whirlwind of painting on that same painting,” continues Charles.

Charles says his father would have hated the work. He never would have wanted it on permanent display.

“He’s told me that if I ever start really slipping on my painting, please let me know, and do all you can to pull me away from the easel.”

But, once a year, the painting is put in front of the public for an entire month…to raise awareness.

“There used to be a stigma attached to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and people that were afflicted with the disease. I think families didn’t want to talk about it,” says CEO of Jenkins Living Center Loren Diekman.

The Redlin family wants to talk about it. They know how tough it can be.

“They call Alzhmer’s disease the long goodbye, because the person with dementia, things keep getting robbed from their brain, their recognition of family members and memories,” continues Loren.

It’s hard for Charles to see the painting. But, the pain is worth it to raise awareness and hopefully, someday, find a cure.

The painting will be displayed until September 30th at the Redlin Art Center. Admission is free.