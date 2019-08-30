Trojans in Double OT Beat DWU For 4th Straight Time

Trojans in Double OT Beat DWU For 4th Straight Time

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MADISON, SD – Impressive ground games made for an instant Ag Bowl classic Thursday night in Madison as Dakota State edged rival Dakota Wesleyan 33-30 in double-overtime.

Brodie Frederiksen paced the Trojan offense with 174 yards and two touchdowns, while adding six catches for 99 yards. DWU (0-1) countered with 163 yards and two scores from Luke Loudenberg.

But it was the leg of Casey Borque that lifted Dakota State (1-0) to its fourth straight win over the Tigers. The senior booted a 21-yard field goal in the second overtime to seal the victory.

Borque tied the game with a 30-yarder in the fourth quarter and Frederiksen added a 1-yard touchdown plunge to give DSU the lead with just under seven minutes to play.

However, the Tigers orchestrated a 10-play, 75-yard game-tying drive capped by a 17-yard Kiel Nelson touchdown pass to Spencer Neugebaur with 3:26 remaining to send the game to overtime.

Dakota State visits Briar Cliff on Sept. 7. Dakota Wesleyan hosts Presentation.