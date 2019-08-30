Union Gospel Mission Has to Cancel Meal Times

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-It’s been a rough few months at the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Sioux Falls.

“A break-in in our freezer, cost a lot of money to get that replaced. It’s a big, huge walk-in freezer, so that took us down for a little while and then unfortunately our CEO had a heart attack, you know and he was out for awhile,” said David Almond, Men’s Director for Union Gospel Mission.

Then two days ago, the weekday Senior Lead Cook quit during lunch time. Until the organization finds another cook, they are not able to serve breakfast, lunch or dinner Monday through Friday. They’ll only be serving meals on the weekend.

“We’re in need of getting someone in there right away. We’ve got hungry people in the community,” said Almond.

Staff members say it’s hard knowing they can’t offer as many meals to those in need.

“It is, especially again, we feed men, women, and children. We feed families that are homeless,” said Almond.

Fortunately there are other Sioux Falls organizations that also serve food. Places like the Banquet are offering to accommodate people who usually eat at the Union Gospel Mission.

“We always plan our numbers for every meal. We go back to last years numbers, we look at those, we project a slight increase and we plan for that amount of people. So now with this situation taking place right now, we’re able to plan for that extra maybe 30 people at breakfast, maybe an extra 50 at dinner,” said Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, Executive Director at the Banquet.

She says the Banquet has already seen an increase in guests at meal times. Meanwhile, the Union Gospel Mission is looking for a cook to start as soon as possible. Anyone who is interested in the Senior Lead Cook position can contact the Union Gospel Mission at 605-357-8271 to apply. It is a paid position. Duties include preparing meals, putting a schedule together for the menus and being able to interact well with the homeless population.