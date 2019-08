Wild Finish Gives Dakota State 4th Straight Win Over DWU

See The Finish Of Last Night's Double OT Thriller!

MADISON, S.D. — For the fourth straight year the Dakota State Trojans have defeated arch rival Dakota Wesleyan.

The Trojans did it in dramatic fashion with a double overtime field goal to win 33-30. Click on the video viewer to see the finish!