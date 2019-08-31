Despite Strong Preseason Finish Christion Cut By Dallas Cowboys

Roosevelt & SDSU Alum Hopes To Earn Practice Squad Spot Or Land Elsewhere

ARLINGTON, TX — Roosevelt and South Dakota State alum Taryn Christion finally got his first real chance to show what he could do in the Dallas Cowboys final preseason game.

Though it wasn’t enough to get him a roster spot, it might be enough to keep him on the Cowboys practice squad, or earn a spot elsewhere.

Playing most of the second half against Tampa Bay on Thursday night, Christion went 11-17 for 142 yards in the air and ran for 22, tossing his first NFL touchdown in the Cowboys 17-15 defeat.

Though he was officially cut today by the team to get down to their 53-man roster limit, there’s a good chance Taryn ends up on the Cowboys practice squad.

KDLT Sports will keep you updated.