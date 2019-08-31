Good Earth State Park Celebrates South Dakota’s Pollinators

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Good Earth State Park celebrated the pollinators of South Dakota this afternoon. The event included special presentations, a monarch maze, seed bombs, activities, and more.

The event aimed to teach people how they can help pollinators in the area. Currently bees are losing habitats and the monarch butterfly is close to becoming an endangered species.

“What we want to do with the kids today is get them passionate early, and so they’ll continue that into adults, continuing that love and that passion for nature, the sooner you can get them attached the more that they’ll do,” says Good Earth State Park naturalist Jen Nuncio.

Good Earth State Park will likely hold similar events until the end of the summer. Every age group is welcome to attend.