Scoreboard Saturday, August 31st
MLB
Detroit 10, Twins 7
American Association
Winnipeg 3, Canaries 2
College Football
Montana 31, USD 17
Trinity International 28, Presentation 26
Iowa State 29, Northern Iowa 26 (*Final in 2 OT)
Iowa 38, Miami (OH) 21
Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21
H.S. Football
Mitchell 56, Douglas 27
Pierre 40, Sturgis 0
Stanley County 22
College Volleyball
USD 3, Valpo 1
USD 3, Murray State 0
Drake 3, SDSU 1
Dordt University 3, Aquinas College 2
Mount Marty College 3, Avila University 2
Rocky Mountain College 3, Dordt University 2
University of St. Mary 3, Mount Marty College 0
Dakota State 3, Montana State-Northern 0
Arizona Christian 3, Dakota State 1
Women’s College Soccer
Olivet Nazarene University 7, Dordt University 1
Northwestern College 2, Bellevue University 0
Men’s College Soccer
Friends University 5, Dordt University 0
H.S. Boy’s Soccer
Mitchell 6, Douglas/RCC 4
O’Gorman 3, Watertown 1
H.S. Girl’s Soccer
Mitchell 10, Douglas/RCC 0
H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-10, 25-23
Chamberlain def. Mobridge-Pollock, 17-25, 19-25, 25-9, 25-13, 16-14
Rapid City Stevens def. Pierre, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10
C-Hawk Invite
Pool Play
Pool A
Canton def. Garretson, 25-22, 25-18
Garretson def. Lennox, 32-30, 25-17
Lennox def. Canton, 25-21, 25-12
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Garretson, 25-18, 25-21
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Lennox, 25-18, 25-22
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Canton, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12
Pool B
Canistota def. Dell Rapids, 25-14, 25-20
Vermillion def. Dell Rapids, 25-23, 22-25, 25-10
Vermillion def. Canistota, 25-19, 25-21
Vermillion def. West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-21
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa def. Dell Rapids, 25-18, 13-25, 25-21
Seventh Place
Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 24-26, 25-13, 25-23
Fifth Place
Lennox def. Canistota, 26-24, 25-23
Third Place
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa def. Canton, 25-20, 25-17
Championship
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Vermillion, 25-8, 25-17
Custer Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16
Hill City def. Rapid City Christian, 25-17, 25-15
Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-18, 25-14
Rapid City Christian def. Red Cloud, 25-7, 25-16
Pool 2
Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-21
Lead-Deadwood def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-21, 22-25, 25-20
Huron Invitational
Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-9
Huron def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20
Huron def. Brandon Valley, 17-25, 25-17, 25-20
Huron def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-13
Mitchell def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 28-26
Sioux Falls Christian def. Huron, 25-21, 26-24
Sioux Falls Christian def. Brookings, 25-17, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-13
Watertown def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-22, 25-16
Watertown def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-19
Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-21, 25-8
Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-12
Norfolk Invitational
Pool Play
Pool A
Hastings, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-13, 25-13
Lincoln High, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-20
Norfolk, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-10
Seventh Place
Bennington, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20
Parkston Tournament
McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner, 25-15, 26-24
Northwestern def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-15, 26-24
Northwestern def. Wagner, 25-19, 25-11
Northwestern def. Parkston, 25-14, 25-10
Northwestern def. Arlington, 25-7, 25-9
Wagner def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-11
Wagner def. Parkston, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16
Wall Triangular
Bennett County def. Wall, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22
Stanley County def. Bennett County, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17
Wall def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14
Yellowstone Trail Conference Tournament
First Round
Leola/Frederick def. North Central, 12-25, 25-23, 25-16
Potter County def. McIntosh, 25-9, 25-8
Consolation Semifinal
McIntosh def. McLaughlin, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15
Semifinal
Leola/Frederick def. Sully Buttes, 25-12, 24-26, 25-7
Fifth Place
North Central def. McIntosh, 25-19, 25-16
Championship
Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-12, 25-10