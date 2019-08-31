Shooting in West Texas Leaves 5 People Dead and Over 20 Shot

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



ODESSA, TEXAS (AP) – The Latest on a shooting in West Texas: Russell Tippin, CEO of Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, says 14 shooting victims are being treated at the hospital, but he did not give their conditions or other information about the victims. Tippin says social workers and professional counselors are at the hospital to provide support to the families of shooting victims. He also said the hospital has been locked down for the safety of the staff and patients. He says: “Right now the hospital is stable, it’s secure.” Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke has said that at least five people died from the shooting. He said three law enforcement officers were injured and at least 21 civilians were shot.