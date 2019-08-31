Sports Betting Now At Grand Falls Casino

LARCHWOOD, IA – Sports fans listen up! Sports betting is now legal in the state of Iowa… and fans are already taking advantage.

Las Vegas isn’t the only place for sports lovers to test their luck.

The Grand Falls Casino is taking advantage of Iowa’s legalization of sports betting… and business is looking good.

“Just been busy ever since 8am this morning,” says Grand Falls General Manager Sharon Hasselhoff.

The casino may see a lot of new faces…

“A new group of folks who normally aren’t our casino guests, who just are focused on, you know, the casino, but it’s gonna bring in a demographic interested in sports,” continues Hasselhoff.

“I’m not a big gambler so, but when it comes to sports, I like to bet on sports,” says sports fan James Miller.

Employees at the casino say that they are renovating a new sports area. They say it will have new bells and whistles. But, the way the sports book will set itself apart, is by staying local.

“You know we are gonna offer the ability to bet on some of those local teams like USD and SDSU that you might not normally find on the Las Vegas lines cause for us it’s important to make sure that our bets that folks can bet on things that kind of are in the region,” says Hasselhoff.

Whether you bet online or at a casino, as long as you are in Iowa, you can test your luck.

