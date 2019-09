Trinity International Spoils Steve Heimann’s Debut At Presentation

Saints Fall In Season Opener 28-26

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Steve Heimann era at Presentation started on a sour note.

Despite opening a 13-0 lead, Presentation saw Trinity International rally 22 second half points and stun the Saints in their season opener 28-26 on Saturday night at Swisher Field in Aberdeen in NAIA college football action.

