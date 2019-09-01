Des Moines Man Arrested After Police Find Body of Another Man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A Des Moines man is charged with first-degree murder in what police say was the city’s 10th homicide of 2019. Police responded to a call about a shooting Saturday afternoon and found the body of 45-year-old John Lee Belcher of Des Moines inside a home. Charges were announced Sunday against 47-year-old Stanley Paul Wofford of Des Moines. It wasn’t immediately clear if Wofford had an attorney. Witnesses told police they heard four to six gunshots. Police have not disclosed a potential motive for the shooting.