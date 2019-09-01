Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Sioux Falls, S.D.– A release from the City of Sioux Falls states the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a single motorcycle. The collision happened just before 5 P.M. on Saturday August 31st at W. Pine Meadows Pl. and N. Valley View Rd. According to officials, through the course of the investigation it was determined that the 35 year old male driver of a Yamaha R6 motorcycle was southbound on Valley View Rd. when it left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver of the motorcycle was declared deceased on-scene. N. Valley View Rd. was shut down for approximately 3 hours as the investigation took place.