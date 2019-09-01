Final Round At GreatLIFE Challenge A Family Affair For Shannon Johnson

Shoots Even Par 70 In Final Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — O’Gorman alum Shannon Johnson expected to be playing in the weekend of the Symetra Tour’s GreatLIFE Challenge as an amateur on her home course at Willow Run.

Perhaps the best part of her weekend, though, will be the family at her side on the final day!

With her young niece walking the course alongside her, Johnson had her best round of the tournament with an even par 70 to finish at +6 on a special and emotional weekend.

Click on the video viewer to see her highlights and hear from Shannon!