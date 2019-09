GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 1 (9-1-19)

Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From Week 1 Of Local Prep & College Football!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After an abbreviated start to the season in Week Zero, all classes of prep football along with our division one and NAIA college teams kicked off this week, getting us re-acquainted with some old faces, and introduced to some new shooting stars!

Here’s a look back at the best sights, sounds and moments from Week One in Gridiron Greatness!