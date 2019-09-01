Hy-Vee Chislic Roadshow Making It’s Way Through Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – It’s a good day for food lovers in the Sioux Empire, as Hy-Vee’s Chislic Roadshow continued.

The Hickey House chislic food truck has been making its way through Sioux Falls, stopping at all 7 Hy-Vee stores. Today, the truck could be found at the store on Cliff Avenue. Folks could try out pull pork nachos, pull pork sandwiches, fries, cheese curds… and of course chislic.

“It’s just something exciting going on, it’s a holiday weekend, kind of the end of summer. we have a patio out in front of our store right now where you can sit down and have your lunch right there, but its just having a lot of fun on a holiday weekend,” says Hy-Vee Cliff Ave store director Collin Venenga.

This was the first year of the Chislic Roadshow, but if all goes well, the event will be returning next summer.