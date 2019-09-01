J’Bore Gibbs Shows Promise & Resolve In Debut At Minnesota

Freshman Quarterback Nearly Led SDSU To Upset Of Big Ten's Gophers

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MINNEAPOLIS, MN — J’Bore Gibbs finally got the chance to show what he could do under center for South Dakota State.

And Jackrabbit fans are probably pretty excited to see more of him.

Playing in his first college game ever against Big Ten Minnesota Gibbs made some freshman mistakes, most notably a pick six that led to the Gophers going up 20-7 early in the third. The Chicago native showed remarkable resolve, leading SDSU on consecutive touchdown drives to give them the lead, and going for 209 total yards and two scores during the Jacks 28-21 loss to the Gophers.

SDSU hosts Long Island Post Saturday at 6 PM.