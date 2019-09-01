Tavatanakit’s Big Final Round Propels Her To GreatLIFE Challenge Win In Playoff

UCLA Alum Shoots An Eight Under Par To Rally From Six Shots Back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Entering the day six shots out of the lead, UCLA alum Patty Tavatanakit fired a six-under 62 during the final round of the Symetra Tour’s GreatLIFE Challenge, forcing a playoff with Yujeong Son.

Tavatankit then made birdie in the playoff to defeat Son, capturing her third tour victory and assuring herself of an LPGA Tour Card next year.

SYMETRA TOUR

GreatLIFE Challenge Final Leaderboard

1. P. Tavatanakit (-13)*

2. Y. Son (-13)

T3. E. Lee (-9)

T3. K. Kim (-9)

T3. J. Jackson (-9)

T3. M. Barrio (-9)

*Won in Playoff