Abercrombie Ends Career With A Flourish In Season Finale Win Over Canaries

Former Sioux Falls' Fan Favorite Leads Winnipeg To 9-5 Win Over Birds

WINNIPEG, CANADA — As the Sioux Falls Canaries were finishing their ninth consecutive losing season, one of the last links to their last playoff team was putting the finishing touches on his baseball career.

Reggie Abercrombie went 2-4 with a run scored and a pair of RBI in his final game to help defeat his former team 9-5 in the season finale on Monday afternoon in Winnipeg. Abercrombie was lifted from the game in the 8th inning to a standing ovation.

Reggie played parts of four seasons for the Sioux Falls Canaries/Pheasants from 2010-13 and was a fan favorite. He also was a potent bat and leader on the 2010 team that set the franchise record with 63 wins and came up just shy of a second American Association championship.

After moving on to Winnipeg in 2014 the former big leaguer further cemented his place as the greatest player in American Association history, becoming the league’s all-time leader in hits, runs, homeruns and RBI.

The Canaries got a 2-5 day from Alay Lago who finished the year with a .339 batting average. Burt Reynolds also hit his 12th homerun as the Canaries rally from a seven run deficit fell short when Clint Coulter flied out as the tying run with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to end the game.

For Sioux Falls it’s a painful end to a season that soured after a promising start. On June 18th the Birds were 18-12 and in first place in the Southern Division. The wheels fell off the rest of the way as Sioux Falls would go on to finish 20-40 the rest of the way.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!