Anderson Confident His Trojans Can Build Off DWU Win

DSU 0-3 In Week After Beat Tigers Previous Three Years

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MADISON, S.D. — Moving on might be a little tougher to do for the Dakota State Trojans after beating arch rival Dakota Wesleyan for the fourth straight year in their opener.

Not only do the Trojans have to visit a Briar Cliff team that beat them 49-20 in Madison last year, but it’s been a struggle for them to move past the emotional high of winning their annual rivalry game. In each of the last three years they’ve lost the following game after beating Dakota Wesleyan, something Josh Anderson thinks his team is ready to move past.