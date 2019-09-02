Dakota Dome Getting a Makeover

Big renovations are being made to the USD Dakota Dome

VERMILLION, SD— People at the USD football game this weekend may have noticed things look a little different.

The west side of the arena is going through renovations to add permanent seating, suites and locker rooms.

The make-over will cut the seating in the stadium almost in half this season; from 10,000 to 5,500 seats.

But the athletic department feels the future gains outweighs the present losses.

“This is a big deal, we’re upgrading pretty much every phase of the football game day experience on that side,” said Corey Jenkins, USD senior associate athletic director. “The first floor having a new locker room and lounge for our football program. Then eventually down there, in the future phase, we’ll have a new training room and equipment room.”

USD athletic department expects the dome renovations to be completed by July 31 of next year.