Finishing The Focus For SDSU Following Minnesota Loss

Jacks Host Long Island In Home Opener Saturday

BROOKINGS, S.D. — When referencing South Dakota State’s next opponent we’re going to borrow a line from Charles Barkley.

“I don’t know anything about the Long Island Sharks, but the Long Island Sharks is in trouble.”

That’s because you have got to imagine the Jacks are chomping at the bit to get back on the field after falling just short of upsetting Minnesota in last week’s 28-21 loss. In their first year as an FCS program, Long Island will be a long shot to hang with the SDSU in their home opener on Saturday at 6.

But it will be the first step for SDSU in moving past the disappointment of missing out on possibly the biggest win in program history, something they’re confident they’ll do.