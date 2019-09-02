Power Of Positivity Puts Patty Tavatanakit On LPGA Tour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Good thoughts lead to good play for Symetra Tour pro Patty Tavatanakit.

“My memory box is in I’m trying to remember all the good things about the shot I hit. And I think that helped a lot because, you know, you’re just over the ball again and again, it’s what you see, it’s what you remember.” Tavatanakit says.

Which might have been a bit more difficult for the UCLA alum through three rounds at this weekend’s GreatLIFE Challenge, with Patty entering the final day a distant six shots behind the lead.

Over 18 holes, Tavatanakit played some of the best golf of her young career. A birdie on 18 finished off an eight under par 62 and gave her a one stroke lead.

“My momentum just kind of was flowing really well after birdying on the first hole. My swing feels solid, my tempo was good.” Patty says.

All that separated her from a win was a long birdie putt from Yujeong Son.

In what could have been a devastating moment, Patty stayed positive for both herself and Son as they headed to a playoff.

“We’ve played together ever since junior golf. I know her really well, we’re really close. And, even though you’re in that position competing with her for the win, at the end of the day you’re still friends and you always want the best for your friends.” Tavatanakit says.

Happy thoughts lead to a happy result. After sticking her second shot, Tavatanakit had a chance to win if she could make a birdie putt.

Patty’s third Symetra Tour win clinches an LPGA Tour Card for next season, something that positively is a dream come true.

“It makes me a little bit emotional just to know that wow! I did that! I turned pro three months ago, I was in school months ago, and now I’m here!” Patty says.