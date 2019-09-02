Restaurant Gives Back to Local First Responders for Labor Day

Sioux Falls, S.D.– This labor day, Sioux Falls firefighters received a special lunch delivery in honor of their hard work. Most people get Labor Day off, but that doesn’t mean accidents and emergencies take a break. First responders have to work this holiday just like any other regular day.

One restaurant notices this sacrifice, “So Olive Garden for the last 18 years, every labor day, sends out deliveries to our first responders. We donate all our food,” says Meagan Stratman, one of the managers at Olive Garden in Sioux Falls. The chain let’s each of their restaurants nationwide choose a local first responder organization to cater their food and this year it was fire station 3 and 4’s turn in Sioux Falls.

Stratman says, “We love doing it. We even made a card for them, had everybody sign it. It just really is something that we can do to kind of give back.”

She also said it feels good to be able to serve those who serve us, “We’ll be coming back to the restaurant to finish off our shifts just in the best mood ever.”

The local firefighters at station 3 shared their gratitude for the kind gesture. As the firefighters took a break to dig into the variety of pastas and bread sticks, they explained how it means much more than just food they get to eat, one of them said, “We absolutely love it when people bring us stuff but to me it’s less about them bringing stuff and it’s more about just being able to meet people.”

He also said anyone is more than welcome to stop by, with or without food in hand, “We always have time to take 5, 10, 15 minutes and show somebody around… so it’s not necessarily the fact that they’re bringing stuff for us to eat, it’s the interaction that we get from them coming to the station.”