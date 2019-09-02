Sobriety Checkpoints Announced for September

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PIERRE, S.D.- According to South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety, sobriety checkpoints are planned for 16 counties during September. The checkpoints are used as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving. They are done on a monthly basis in different counties. For September, a total of 21 checkpoints planned statewide in the counties of: Brookings, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Day, Fall River, Hughes, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington, Stanley, Walworth, and Yankton. The checkpoints are conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement. They are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety. Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the Department of Public Safety.