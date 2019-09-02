South Dakota Highway Patrol: Number of Fatalities Trending Down Heading into Fall

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Memorial Day to Labor Day are known as the deadliest days of summer when78 it comes to driving. That’s because during the summer many folks are taking vacations and traveling, so more people are out on the road. Sept. 2nd more patrols were out on South Dakota highways for Labor Day to make sure drivers traveled safely.

Sergeant Steven Schade spends most of his days driving down South Dakota’s highways. He’s proud to say he’s been with the South Dakota Highway Patrol for 16 years.

“Just knowing I’m out there helping everybody to make sure they get to their destination safely, so they can enjoy their time with friends and family,” said Schade.

While on the road, he looks for drivers not following the rules.

“Sometimes they’re just driving too fast. They drive long periods of time and they just start to get fatigued and they’re not as mentally sharp as they were when they started. So they tend to make mistakes, small mistakes that could end up costing them into a crash,” said Schade.

Schade is happy to report that the driving fatality numbers are trending down this year. Between June 1st and August 1st of 2017, there were 38 fatalities. Then in 2018 there were 41 fatalities. This year it’s dropped to 25.

Schade says having troopers out on the highway could have some effect on the fatality rate going down. He says their main job is to help positively affect people’s driving.

“Seeing the highway patrol vehicle out on the road, people will take a moment to go ‘Oh yeah I need to pay more attention, slow down a little better.’”

He also believes safety education in the community has made a positive impact.

When pulling people over, Schade will occasionally just hand out a warning instead of a ticket, depending on the offense. Schade says sometimes folks just need a reminder.

“Keep that message out there that everybody drive save, wear your seat belt and obey the laws.”

That way everyone will arrive safely to their destination.

Although the goal is to prevent accidents on the highway, sometimes they still happen. Sgt Schade says some fatalities could have been avoided if people were wearing their seat belt. He urges people to follow this rule as it could save your life during a crash.