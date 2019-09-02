Summer Fun Coming to an End

Wild Water West closed it's slides for the season

SIOUX FALLS, SD—As we celebrate labor day, today also marks the beginning of the fall season and the end summer.

Today was the last day of the season for “Wild Water West.”

With only one day above 90 degrees in the month of August, management says this has been a down season.

Although the cooler than normal weather affected the profit margins, park managers say this year was not lost.

“It is what it is,” said Brian Rehnke, Wild Water West director of operations. “We had a really positive year, we have a lot of great kids, a lot of workers that really worked hard for us all year. So, it’s going to be sad to see them go. But, it’s been a very busy season as well, so a little of a break and little bit of rest is defiantly something we’re looking forward too.”

The water slides will cut-off at 6 pm today

Another summertime business isn’t quite ready to shut things down.

The owner of “B&G Milkyway” Bruce Bettmeng says they have a couple of busy weeks left before they shut down in mid-September.

He says they are in the “stretch run” of their busy season, which is exactly how they like it.

“You know it’s a busy time of year, I like to keep busy. Although when we close, I go from 100 miles-per-hour to zero in a matter of a couple of days. So, I’ll miss the busyness,” said Bettmeng.

Bettmeng says the big seller for this time of year is not their ice cream but their chili cheese nachos.