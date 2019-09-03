Auto Body Teardown Tech

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is hiring for a full-time Auto Body Teardown Tech!

Key Areas of Responsibility:

-Check-in and pre-wash vehicle.

-Map unrelated/prior damage.

-Take photos of damage.

-Read estimate and compare estimate to damage.

-Tear down per estimate/estimates.

-Reassembly of vehicles after repairs are completed.

We offer a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

-Own set of tools

-Ability to use a variable speed sander/polisher

-Ability to use a computer

Contact Information:

Apply on our career site – https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=18121&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C