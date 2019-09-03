Baby, 2 Children Among Victims in Family Slaying by 14-Year-Old

ELKMONT, Ala. (AP) – A 14-year-old Alabama boy faces murder charges in the slayings of five members of his family, including an infant brother, two other siblings, ages 5 and 6, and his father and stepmother.

Limestone County Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young said Tuesday that the teen is being held in a juvenile facility and faces five counts of murder in the juvenile court system.

The adult victims were identified as the suspect’s father, 38-year-old John Sisk, and Mary Sisk, the boy’s 35-year-old stepmother. The dead included a 5-year-old sister and a 6-year-old brother.

Young said the teen called 911 and initially told deputies he was in the basement when he heard gunshots upstairs. Young said the teen confessed to the killings after being confronted about discrepancies in his story.

He later helped investigators find a handgun he had tossed on the side of the road.

All five victims lived at the home.