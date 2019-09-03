Best Way to Borrow Wisely, College Students
If you've got to take out a loan, some sage advice for doing so, including - finish your degree!
If you’ve got to borrow money for college, be smart about it, Christina Lynn says. The financial advisor outlines just how much school debt we have as a nation, the average payment per month, what it’s doing to our kids, and her best advice to stay out of deep debt.
Money tips for student loans:
- Take out the least amount of loans as possible (it will make repayment easier)
- If you take out student loans, make sure to finish the degree
- Look at the job placement statistics of programs
- Consider trade school programs
