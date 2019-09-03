Best Way to Borrow Wisely, College Students

If you've got to take out a loan, some sage advice for doing so, including - finish your degree!

If you’ve got to borrow money for college, be smart about it, Christina Lynn says. The financial advisor outlines just how much school debt we have as a nation, the average payment per month, what it’s doing to our kids, and her best advice to stay out of deep debt.

Money tips for student loans:

Take out the least amount of loans as possible (it will make repayment easier)

If you take out student loans, make sure to finish the degree

Look at the job placement statistics of programs

Consider trade school programs

For more on why, click on the video segment above!