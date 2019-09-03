Coyotes Suffer 1st Loss at Iowa State

Coyotes Suffer 1st Loss at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State used a .305 hitting percentage and downed South Dakota in a non-conference volleyball match played Tuesday inside Hilton Coliseum. Game scores were 25-19, 25-18, 25-19.

The Coyotes, suffering their first loss of the season, were limited to just a .190 hitting percentage in the match played in front of 1,626 fans.

Elizabeth Juhnke had 10 kills to pace the South Dakota offensive attack while Maddie Wiedenfeld had seven, Sami Slaughter six, Madison Harms five and Elizabeth Loschen four.

Madison Jurgens contributed 26 assists and nine digs while Anne Rasmussen had 14 digs and Mehana Fonseca 11.

South Dakota (3-1) travels to Kansas City for the Kangaroo Klassic where opponents will be Tulsa and Kansas City on Friday and Louisiana Tech on Saturday.