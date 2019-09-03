Full-Time Parts Driver
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
We’re hiring for two full-time parts drivers in Sioux Falls! No CDL required.
Duties:
-Pick up/deliver parts to customers, satellite stores, wholesale accounts, and vendors
-Verify that invoice matches purchase order for each pick up
-Checks payments received with invoices for each delivery
-Keeps log of daily deliveries and pick ups
-Unloads truck and turns in all paperwork and undelivered parts
-Handles basic maintenance of truck including filling gas, checking oil, keeping clean, and ensuring required inspections performed
-Other duties as assigned
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K) with an employer match after 1 year.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
Qualifications
-Clean Driving Record
-Valid Driver’s License
-No CDL required
-Must be able to pass DOT physical and obtain a medical card
Contact Information:
https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=18182&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C