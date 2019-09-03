H.S. Soccer Recap From Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, SD… It was a very busy day on the soccer field Tuesday in Sioux Falls. The Washington Warriors got a big save from Langalanga David and went on to beat Huron 2-1 at Howard Wood Field. Kevin Hernandez and Kevin Franco tallied for the Warriors.

The at The Mac…The O’Gorman and Roosevelt boys fought to a 2-2 tie. Riley Aarbo and Sam Conrad scored for the Knights on bookend goals. Suad Smajlovic and Anuarak Thanyaphisut both scored for Roosevelt in the middle to take a 2-1 lead. In the girls game a sweet head over heels throw in by Ava Manning to Siera Barkus for the header provided the only goal of the game in a 1-0 Knights victory. Emily Hedge got the shutout in goal for OG.