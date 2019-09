Looking Your Best: Back-To-School Fashion With TH Grey

Wondering what all the hip, young fashionistas are wearing, at least in this part of the country as they head back-to-school this fall?

Trish Tilberg with TH Grey, along with a couple of her models, stopped by KDLT News Today as kids return from the long, end-of-summer holiday weekend. She brought along some thoughts for both young men and women as they dress this fall – to impress!