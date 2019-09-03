Lundin, Riders Win Metro Conference Preview Meet

Lundin, Riders Win Metro Conference Preview Meet

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… They played the Metro Conference Preview Meet Tuesday at Prairie Green in boys golf and it was a big day for Roosevelt. The Rough Rough Riders (299) won the team competition by 14 shots over Lincoln and Jack Lundin was medalist by two shots with a 69. Nash Stenberg of Lincoln almost holed out for eagle on #6. He went on to shoot a 71 and lead his Patriots to a second place finish at 313. Garrett Everson of Roosevelt was 3rd with a 74.