Man Arrested for DWI Following Animal Cruelty Incident at Spencer Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is facing multiple charges after police say he hit his own dogs and threw one over the fence at Spencer Park.

25-year-old Cameron Vandemore is facing DWI, open container, animal neglect, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and bribery in connection with the incident Monday evening.

Police say Vandemore was intoxicated when they arrived. Police found a loaded handgun and an open bottle of liquor in Vandemore’s car. They say while officers were taking Vandemore to jail, Vandemore mentioned that he would pay the officer if he stopped and dropped him off.

Police say Vandemore’s blood alcohol content was a .28, nearly four times the legal limit.