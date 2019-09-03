An event today aims to help the family of a young girl who police believe was the victim of a hit and run on I29. You may remember her story, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared this post on Facebook this past month.

Authorities say 15-year-old Jasmine Chheng was near the northbound lanes around the “Harrisburg/Tea” exit when a vehicle struck her. Information is still very limited as to what might have happened to Chheng.

Chheng is the younger sister of a Cufflinks.com employee. Cufflinks.com a national men’s accessories website, is partnering with Sioux Falls’ Texas Road House to donate 10% of Tuesday’s sales to Jasmine and her family, with proceeds going toward helping with her extensive medical expenses.