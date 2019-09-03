Part-Time Receptionist
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Billion Automotive is hiring a part time receptionist to join our busy and growing team!
We are seeking a friendly, motivated individual to work two nights per week from 5pm-8pm, as well as every other Saturday from 9:00am-6:00pm.
The part time receptionist duties will include but not be limited to:
-Answering phones and transferring calls to appropriate person/department
-Greeting customers and directing to appropriate person/department
-Filing
-Data Entry
-Other administrative tasks as assigned
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
Qualifications
-Previous customer service or office experience
-Must have solid phone etiquette skills, and maintain a professional demeanor and appearance, as our receptionists are the first point of contact for our guests
Contact Information:
Apply on our career site! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=18032&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C