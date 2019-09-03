Police Release Name of Victim in Sioux Falls Motorcycle Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities say a Sioux Falls man was driving his motorcycle well over the speed limit before he was killed in a weekend crash.

Police say 35-year-old Richard Cargill was driving south on Valley View Road Saturday afternoon. They say he went straight when the road curved, hit the curb and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say Cargill was going nearly 100 mph but investigators have not yet confirmed his speed.

The speed limit in that area is 25 mph.