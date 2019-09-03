Riders Upset #3 Warriors in Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Tatum Wilson had 14 kills and the Roosevelt volleyball went on to upset #3 Washington on their home floor Tuesday night 25-23, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23 in a great match. Laura Washington’s Laura Petterson led both teams with 16 kills. Zoie Bertsch also had 9 kills for WHS while Jasmine Greer had 7 for the Riders in a tightly contested match in front of a very enthusiastic crowd. Washington dropped to 4-2, while Roosevelt improved to 2-1.