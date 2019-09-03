Sanford Releases New Plans For a Baseball Stadium

Canaries may have a new home off I-90

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD— It’s no secret that the home of the Sioux Falls Canaries could be torn down.

A “citizen task force” recently recommended demolishing the stadium on the “Premier Center Campus.”

Adding to the suspense, the release of plans today that suggest their new field could be built just a few miles up the road.

At a Sioux Falls planning commission briefing, Sanford released initial development plans to add new buildings and fields to its sports empire off I-29.

“The current project that we’re working on now is our version of ‘the Sanford Mile’ which is our version of ‘the Magnificent Mile’ that you see in Chicago,” said Matt Ditmanson, Sanford Health director of business development.

Sanford executives say they are always looking for new revenue dollars.

But nothing has been set in stone for building a new stadium for the Canaries.

“The rendering that was shown in the city planning commission was a concept only map that we put out there,” said Ditmanson. “There’s been no discussions with the city or with the Canaries on any movement of any stadium here in Sioux Falls.”

The Sioux Falls Planning Office says the addition of the Sanford complexes would create more foot-traffic for Sanford and could be a win-win for all parties.

“It can work really well, and it’s really exciting to see that and there is a lot of space out there. It’s going to be really exciting to see what’s going on out there and what could happen out there,” said Albert Schmidt, Sioux Falls planning office urban planner.

Sanford executives say they have no timetable for when they want to complete their version of “the Sanford Mile.”