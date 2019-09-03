Scoreboard Tuesday, September 3rd
American League
Twins 6, Boston 5 *Sano HR-3 RBI’s
HS Softball
Lincoln 13, Watertown 0
Lincoln 5, Watertown 2
O’Gorman 9, Yankton 1
O’Gorman 7, Yankton 1
Girls Tennis
Lincoln 9, Watertown 0
Boys Soccer
O’Gorman 2, Roosevelt 2
Washington 2, Huron 1
Brandon Valley 3, Yankton 1
Girls Soccer
O’Gorman 1, Roosevelt 0
Brookings 1, Harrisburg 0
Boys Golf
Metro Preview Tourney
299 Roosevelt
313 Lincoln
318 O’Gorman
329 Brandon Valley
355 Washington
69-Jack Lundin (RHS)
71-Nash Stenberg (LHS)
74-Garrett Everson (RHS)
SFC Invite
321-Madison
323-SF Christian
325-Vermillion
77-Alex Vande Griend (SFC)
78-Peyton Borah (Beresford)
Mack Butler Cross Country
Boys
18 Washington
37 Roosevelt
*Bita (WHS) 16:28
Girls
22-Roosevelt
34-Washington
*Derenge (LHS) 18:31
Women’s Volleyball
Iowa State 3, South Dakota 0
Girls Volleyball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 27-25, 20-25, 26-24
Beresford def. Baltic, 25-17, 23-25, 29-27, 17-25, 15-11
Bridgewater-Emery def. Howard, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11
Burke def. Winner, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Colman-Egan def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17
Colome def. Crow Creek, 26-24, 25-13, 23-25, 14-25, 15-11
Corsica/Stickney def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16
Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. DeSmet, 28-26, 25-21, 25-20
Dupree def. McLaughlin, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Dell Rapids, 27-25, 25-18, 25-18
Ethan def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22
Faith def. Bison, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13
Faulkton def. Sully Buttes, 25-5, 25-17, 25-13
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19
Gayville-Volin def. Canistota, 22-25, 27-25, 25-13, 25-20
Great Plains Lutheran def. Hamlin, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23
Groton Area def. Ipswich, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21
Highmore-Harrold def. James Valley Christian, 15-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10
Hill City def. Edgemont, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15
Huron def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8
Jones County def. Wall, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15
Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17
Lead-Deadwood def. Hot Springs, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13
Madison def. Canton, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18
McCook Central/Montrose def. Chester, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Milbank Area def. Deuel, 25-15, 25-13, 25-11
New England, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-18, 25-18, 17-25, 25-16
Parker def. Sioux Valley, 25-7, 25-21, 25-15
Parkston def. Avon, 28-26, 25-17, 25-11
Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-16, 31-33, 25-20
Platte-Geddes def. Todd County, 25-6, 25-17, 25-15
Redfield def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 16-25, 25-20, 26-28, 25-17, 15-10
Scotland def. Alcester-Hudson, 23-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-19, 15-12
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-23, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23
South Border, N.D. def. North Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20
Spearfish def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 27-25, 25-20
St. Thomas More def. Sturgis Brown, 22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-13
Tea Area def. West Central, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19
Timber Lake def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24
Tri-State, N.D. def. Florence/Henry, 25-12, 24-26, 25-14, 25-23
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Menno, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Vermillion def. Lennox, 10-25, 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13
Warner def. Webster, 25-21, 26-24, 25-13
Watertown def. Harrisburg, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15
Waubay/Summit def. Wilmot, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12
Wessington Springs def. Iroquois/Doland (VB), 25-11, 17-25, 27-25, 25-6
White River def. Lyman, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20