Scoreboard Tuesday, September 3rd

American League

Twins 6, Boston 5 *Sano HR-3 RBI’s

HS Softball

Lincoln 13, Watertown 0
Lincoln 5, Watertown 2
O’Gorman 9, Yankton 1
O’Gorman 7, Yankton 1

Girls Tennis

Lincoln 9, Watertown 0

Boys Soccer

O’Gorman 2, Roosevelt 2
Washington 2, Huron 1
Brandon Valley 3, Yankton 1

Girls Soccer

O’Gorman 1, Roosevelt 0
Brookings 1, Harrisburg 0

Boys Golf

Metro Preview Tourney

299 Roosevelt
313 Lincoln
318 O’Gorman
329 Brandon Valley
355 Washington

69-Jack Lundin (RHS)
71-Nash Stenberg (LHS)
74-Garrett Everson (RHS)

SFC Invite

321-Madison
323-SF Christian
325-Vermillion

77-Alex Vande Griend (SFC)
78-Peyton Borah (Beresford)

Mack Butler Cross Country

Boys

18 Washington
37 Roosevelt

*Bita (WHS) 16:28

Girls

22-Roosevelt
34-Washington

*Derenge (LHS) 18:31

Women’s Volleyball

Iowa State 3, South Dakota 0

Girls Volleyball

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 27-25, 20-25, 26-24

Beresford def. Baltic, 25-17, 23-25, 29-27, 17-25, 15-11

Bridgewater-Emery def. Howard, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11

Burke def. Winner, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

Colman-Egan def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17

Colome def. Crow Creek, 26-24, 25-13, 23-25, 14-25, 15-11

Corsica/Stickney def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16

Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. DeSmet, 28-26, 25-21, 25-20

Dupree def. McLaughlin, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Dell Rapids, 27-25, 25-18, 25-18

Ethan def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22

Faith def. Bison, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13

Faulkton def. Sully Buttes, 25-5, 25-17, 25-13

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19

Gayville-Volin def. Canistota, 22-25, 27-25, 25-13, 25-20

Great Plains Lutheran def. Hamlin, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

Groton Area def. Ipswich, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21

Highmore-Harrold def. James Valley Christian, 15-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10

Hill City def. Edgemont, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15

Huron def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8

Jones County def. Wall, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15

Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17

Lead-Deadwood def. Hot Springs, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13

Madison def. Canton, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18

McCook Central/Montrose def. Chester, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

Milbank Area def. Deuel, 25-15, 25-13, 25-11

New England, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-18, 25-18, 17-25, 25-16

Parker def. Sioux Valley, 25-7, 25-21, 25-15

Parkston def. Avon, 28-26, 25-17, 25-11

Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-16, 31-33, 25-20

Platte-Geddes def. Todd County, 25-6, 25-17, 25-15

Redfield def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 16-25, 25-20, 26-28, 25-17, 15-10

Scotland def. Alcester-Hudson, 23-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-19, 15-12

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-23, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23

South Border, N.D. def. North Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20

Spearfish def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 27-25, 25-20

St. Thomas More def. Sturgis Brown, 22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-13

Tea Area def. West Central, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19

Timber Lake def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24

Tri-State, N.D. def. Florence/Henry, 25-12, 24-26, 25-14, 25-23

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Menno, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Vermillion def. Lennox, 10-25, 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13

Warner def. Webster, 25-21, 26-24, 25-13

Watertown def. Harrisburg, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15

Waubay/Summit def. Wilmot, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12

Wessington Springs def. Iroquois/Doland (VB), 25-11, 17-25, 27-25, 25-6

White River def. Lyman, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

 

