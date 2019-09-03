South Dakota Sculptor, Engineering Firm Honored with National Architecture Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A South Dakota sculptor is being recognized for his work around the state.

Dale Lamphere has been named a 2019 Champion of Architecture by the American Institute of Architects. Lamphere is known for his work designing the Arc of Dreams that hangs over the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls.

Lamphere also worked to create Dignity, a 50 foot, 12-ton stainless steel sculpture towering over Chamberlain. South Dakota-based Albertson Engineering partnered with Lamphere on the Dignity statue.

Albertson Engineering also received the Championship of Architecture honor. The awards ceremony is Friday, September 13, at the Holiday Inn City Centre.