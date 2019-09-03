US Hits Iran Space Agency with Sanctions Over Missile Work

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Iran’s space agency for the first time.

The U.S. accuses Iran of using its space program to develop ballistic missiles under the cover of a civilian program to launch satellites into orbit.

The sanctions targeting the space agency and two of its affiliates follow the explosion Thursday of a rocket at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Space Center because of what the government said was a technical malfunction.

A Trump administration official said the U.S. can use the new sanctions to subject foreign companies and governments to significant penalties for any involvement with the Iranian space agency.

The official was not authorized to discuss the sanctions publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.