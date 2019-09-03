Woman Falls 80 Feet From Cliff at Palisades State Park

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



As a 28-year-old woman recovers from what appear to be only minor injuries, the Minnehaha County Sheriff is reminding everyone that jumping off the rocks at any state park and into the water is prohibited.

The woman reportedly fell 80 from a cliff at Palisades State Park Monday afternoon. The Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office received the call for a water rescue at 5:30 p.m. Witnesses report the woman fell from the cliff and into the water, hitting the side of the cliff several times on her way down. She is expected to recover.