Avera Foundation Gets Grant for Farm and Rural Stress Hotline

Sioux Falls, S.D.- The Avera Mckennan Foundation received a $10,000 grant for its Farm and Rural Stress Hotline. Avera CEO, Bob Sutton, says this will help the hotline provide farmers with counseling services and financial support. The grant was given by the South Dakota community foundation. Donors say they recognized that this has been a tough year for those in South Dakota’s largest industry; agriculture.

Ginger Niemann, South Dakota Community Foundation’s Senior Program Officer, said, “To really give back to the individuals in the state that are really trying to make a better place for all of us, this is a wonderful feeling, a wonderful opportunity and we’re just so pleased to have been able to help in some way.” Both foundations say they want to spread the word about this important resource. The hotline number is 1-800-691-4336.